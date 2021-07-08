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ATTEMPTED RESOLUTION MEETING WITH EVIDENCE TO ADDRESS THE LIES, MALICIOUS SLANDER, MISTREATMENT, EXPLOITATION OF CO-FOUNDER Seven AND OTHER TRIBUNAL JUDGES
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78 views • July 08, 2021
THIS WAS THE 2ND, LAST ATTEMPT TO GET Alfred Lambremont Webre TO ATTEND A MEETING TO PRESENT EVIDENCE TO ADDRESS HIS SHOCKING LIES, ABUSE, MALICIOUS SLANDER AND MISTREAMENT OF TRIBUNAL CO-FOUNDER Seven AND OTHER TRIBUNAL JUDGES BUT ONCE AGAIN Alfred DID NOT SHOW UP. TO FACE THE MUSIC..
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