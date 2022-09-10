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In this video I shoot the Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm rifle. The Sub 2000 is a breakdown rifle that can easly fit into a 72 hour bugout bag. This compact rifle with the addition of a Glock 17, 19, or 23 gives you the ablity to handle up close and distant ranges while maintaining maximum ballistics. I think this would make a great self defense low recoil option for any prepper.