Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm
100 views
channel image
Shepherd Warrior
Published 2 months ago |

In this video I shoot the Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm rifle. The Sub 2000 is a breakdown rifle that can easly fit into a 72 hour bugout bag. This compact rifle with the addition of a Glock 17, 19, or 23 gives you the ablity to handle up close and distant ranges while maintaining maximum ballistics. I think this would make a great self defense low recoil option for any prepper. 

Keywords
self-defense9mmbugout

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket