In this video I shoot the Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm rifle. The Sub 2000 is a breakdown rifle that can easly fit into a 72 hour bugout bag. This compact rifle with the addition of a Glock 17, 19, or 23 gives you the ablity to handle up close and distant ranges while maintaining maximum ballistics. I think this would make a great self defense low recoil option for any prepper.
