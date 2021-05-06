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Corstet: Future of Money - China, QFS, & Gold, Pt 2
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21 views • May 06, 2021
Dr. Jerome Corsi continues in a series of broadcasts that focus on today's financial realities and what is in store for tomorrow.
In part two, Dr. Corsi performs a deeper dive into the actions Communist China is taking to not only develop the world's first digital currency controlled by its central bank, but to use it to dominate the world financial system through a new Quantum Financial System.
Who will win out...the US and Modern Monetary Theory or the Communist Chinese and the Quantum Financial System?
This deep dive into economics gives you the information you will need to understand the direction our economy is headed in the brave new world.
Knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
In part two, Dr. Corsi performs a deeper dive into the actions Communist China is taking to not only develop the world's first digital currency controlled by its central bank, but to use it to dominate the world financial system through a new Quantum Financial System.
Who will win out...the US and Modern Monetary Theory or the Communist Chinese and the Quantum Financial System?
This deep dive into economics gives you the information you will need to understand the direction our economy is headed in the brave new world.
Knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
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