Blind To Reality
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Rampant Extremism Among The Left

* It’s OK to be mad about this.

* When they show you who they are, believe them.

* Young people are lost.

* There are inherent incompatibilities.

* Europe rejects political correctness.

* Forced assimilation doesn’t work.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (19 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/wd3G23Fx7mc

political correctnessislamliberalismglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismarxismmigrant crisisprogressivismsharia lawinfiltrationleftismideologysubversionradicalismgodlessnessextremismrob schmittmigrant invasioncolonizationfanaticismincompatibilityzealotryforced migrationforced assimilation

