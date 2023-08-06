What happens to a Christian after living a life of Lawlessness? (Yahweh's definition)

Most Christians truly believe that they obey the Ten Commandments, even though they have been taught that the Sabbath Commandment was changed from the 7th day of each week to some other day, usually Sunday. It will be a very rude awakening to those when they meet Yahshua at the judgment.
