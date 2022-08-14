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Mark was interviewed by Cat Watters on Family Industrial Complex on August 4, 2022. Topics of discussion included the Insane Asylum that our planet is, Dark Occult methods of destroying the family, Culture as Mind Control, Menbtal & emotional Health, and much more.
https://whatonearthishappening.com/news/824-mark-interviewed-by-cat-watters-on-family-industrial-complex-august-4-2022