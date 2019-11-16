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Traffic Light using LogixPro Simulator
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43 views • November 16, 2019
LogixPro simulator is/was a great way to learn the Allen Bradley SLC500 series programmable logic control. The simulator had several animated graphics that required the user to write code to make function. This is the Stop Light simulation.
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