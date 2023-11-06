Create New Account
3 Ways Hamilton Won. 1 He Didn’t.
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Alexander Hamilton wanted a central government with unlimited power. And although he didn’t get it on paper, he still pushed for it in other ways after ratification. As a result, today we live under the largest government in history.


Path to Liberty: November 6, 2023

libertyconstitutionhistoryhamiltonlibertarianfoundersalexander hamiltondeclaratory act

