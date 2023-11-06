3 Ways Hamilton Won. 1 He Didn’t.

Alexander Hamilton wanted a central government with unlimited power. And although he didn’t get it on paper, he still pushed for it in other ways after ratification. As a result, today we live under the largest government in history.
Path to Liberty: November 6, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.