© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Donald Trump in full fledge meltdown mode after Mossad Color Revolution attempt in Iran FAILS
Now Trump is threatening to tariff the entire world if they don’t help him take out Iran. Massive sign of weakness.
Source @HOT Spot
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!