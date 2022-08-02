Biden's Clown World #13: August 2, 2022

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'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.
The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)
Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.
Headlines grabbed from articles from August 1 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Joseph Haydn Symphony no. 94 in G 'Surprise', H. I_94 - II, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#13 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com (every Saturday) ; Front cover & background: Desktop Wallpapers from DuckDuckGo (Free to use & share commercially license): Free Stock Photo 8774 Abstract Fractal Art Wallpaper | freeimageslive freeimageslive.co.uk 1920 × 1080
Links to all headlines:
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2022/08/01/msnbc-touts-bidens-success-story-compares-him-reagan-not-jimmy
https://townhall.com/columnists/spencerbrown/2022/07/28/broken-promises-biden-failed-to-keep-al-qaeda-from-using-afghanistan-as-a-stronghold-n2610918
https://www.oann.com/white-house-slammed-for-weak-response-to-chinas-threat-over-pelosis-possible-taiwan-visit/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/establishment-media-pushes-positive-narrative-ukraine-us-military-brass-now-recognizes-war-lost/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/01/poll-donald-trump-opens-six-point-lead-over-joe-biden-2024-rematch/
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2022/07/31/cbs-news-poll-provides-red-flag-after-red-flag-for-democrats-n604837
https://populistpress.com/in-rarity-for-a-democrat-biden-less-popular-among-young-voters-than-overall/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/despite-narrowing-polls-model-suggests-midterm-misery-dems
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/senate-dem-proposal-would-hike-taxes-lower-incomes
https://freebeacon.com/democrats/these-colorado-dems-say-theyre-running-to-help-working-families-they-voted-for-new-taxes-amid-rising-inflation/
https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/01/democrats-fixate-on-gay-marriage-while-the-country-crumbles/
https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2022/07/29/dems-who-support-roe-eh-we-might-not-vote-this-fall-n486144
https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/01/out-of-state-democrats-pay-millions-to-influence-kansas-election-because-abortion-is-on-the-ballot/
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/30/opinion/monkeypox-public-health-failure.html
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/08/01/dc-firms-repping-chinese-social-credit-score-company/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/31/san-francisco-supervisor-president-uses-n-word-against-security-guard/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/elie-mystal-racist-rant-on-msnbc
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/01/los-angeles-ends-citizenship-requirement-for-government-jobs/
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/07/31/climate-activists-rage-at-taylor-swift-over-170-private-jet-flights/
https://humanevents.com/2022/08/01/beyonce-self-censors-new-album-after-mob-scolds-her-for-ableist-lyric/
https://townhall.com/columnists/derekhunter/2022/07/31/untitled-n2611028
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2022/08/01/slates-mark-joseph-stern-gets-busted-for-brazen-lie-about-key-aspect-of-texas-abortion-law/
https://www.nationalreview.com/2022/07/democrats-and-the-fbi-collude-again-on-a-russia-smear-against-republicans/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/07/31/ron-johnson-rips-fbi-for-covering-for-hunter-biden-you-cant-trust-them/
https://republicbrief.com/fbi-engaged-in-political-interference-in-hunter-biden-cover-up/