Biden's Clown World #13: August 2, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 1 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Joseph Haydn Symphony no. 94 in G 'Surprise', H. I_94 - II, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#13 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com (every Saturday) ; Front cover & background: Desktop Wallpapers from DuckDuckGo (Free to use & share commercially license): Free Stock Photo 8774 Abstract Fractal Art Wallpaper | freeimageslive freeimageslive.co.uk 1920 × 1080

Links to all headlines:

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2022/08/01/msnbc-touts-bidens-success-story-compares-him-reagan-not-jimmy

https://townhall.com/columnists/spencerbrown/2022/07/28/broken-promises-biden-failed-to-keep-al-qaeda-from-using-afghanistan-as-a-stronghold-n2610918

https://www.oann.com/white-house-slammed-for-weak-response-to-chinas-threat-over-pelosis-possible-taiwan-visit/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/establishment-media-pushes-positive-narrative-ukraine-us-military-brass-now-recognizes-war-lost/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/01/poll-donald-trump-opens-six-point-lead-over-joe-biden-2024-rematch/

https://redstate.com/bonchie/2022/07/31/cbs-news-poll-provides-red-flag-after-red-flag-for-democrats-n604837

https://populistpress.com/in-rarity-for-a-democrat-biden-less-popular-among-young-voters-than-overall/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/despite-narrowing-polls-model-suggests-midterm-misery-dems

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/senate-dem-proposal-would-hike-taxes-lower-incomes

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/these-colorado-dems-say-theyre-running-to-help-working-families-they-voted-for-new-taxes-amid-rising-inflation/

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/01/democrats-fixate-on-gay-marriage-while-the-country-crumbles/

https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2022/07/29/dems-who-support-roe-eh-we-might-not-vote-this-fall-n486144

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/01/out-of-state-democrats-pay-millions-to-influence-kansas-election-because-abortion-is-on-the-ballot/

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/30/opinion/monkeypox-public-health-failure.html

https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/08/01/dc-firms-repping-chinese-social-credit-score-company/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/31/san-francisco-supervisor-president-uses-n-word-against-security-guard/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/elie-mystal-racist-rant-on-msnbc

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/01/los-angeles-ends-citizenship-requirement-for-government-jobs/

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/07/31/climate-activists-rage-at-taylor-swift-over-170-private-jet-flights/

https://humanevents.com/2022/08/01/beyonce-self-censors-new-album-after-mob-scolds-her-for-ableist-lyric/

https://townhall.com/columnists/derekhunter/2022/07/31/untitled-n2611028

https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2022/08/01/slates-mark-joseph-stern-gets-busted-for-brazen-lie-about-key-aspect-of-texas-abortion-law/

https://www.nationalreview.com/2022/07/democrats-and-the-fbi-collude-again-on-a-russia-smear-against-republicans/

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/07/31/ron-johnson-rips-fbi-for-covering-for-hunter-biden-you-cant-trust-them/

https://republicbrief.com/fbi-engaged-in-political-interference-in-hunter-biden-cover-up/



