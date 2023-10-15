Metaphysics 4. Naive Realism

What we have talked about is called 'representationalism.' But some people think it is wrong, and these people are called 'direct realists.' While there are problems with such a realism that have yet to be surmounted, there is something desirable in direct realism. It conforms with our natural intuitions.
Recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC June 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.