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No Entry No Exit! UK will detain Asylum seekers in camps entering from "33" Red list countries
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60 views • February 12, 2021
In this video we will be talking about the denial of entry in to the UK for Asylum seekers from countries on red list. 🔴 IMPORTANT LINK: https://bit.ly/366167d
Please don’t forget to hit the like button and comment below if you have any suggestions or questions. We’ll do our best to bring you the latest updates on UK Visas and Immigration.
The UK government has mentioned that asylum seekers from ‘red list’ countries at high risk for Covid-19 will be rejected entry to the UK. Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary was asked about the situation in the House of Commons, after he introduced new rules for UK residents returning from countries of concern. They will be required to pay £1,750 for hotel quarantine lasting 10 days at a UK government-authorized location, with the stay being reserved before they begin their journey. Patrick Grady, SNP MP had asked Matt Hancock, how the new rules ‘will be applied to migrants who come to the UK seeking asylum, who possibly don’t have £1,750 in their back pocket. How will new arrivals be backed in the quarantine process?’
original source Visa and Immigration Updates
Please don’t forget to hit the like button and comment below if you have any suggestions or questions. We’ll do our best to bring you the latest updates on UK Visas and Immigration.
The UK government has mentioned that asylum seekers from ‘red list’ countries at high risk for Covid-19 will be rejected entry to the UK. Matt Hancock, the UK Health Secretary was asked about the situation in the House of Commons, after he introduced new rules for UK residents returning from countries of concern. They will be required to pay £1,750 for hotel quarantine lasting 10 days at a UK government-authorized location, with the stay being reserved before they begin their journey. Patrick Grady, SNP MP had asked Matt Hancock, how the new rules ‘will be applied to migrants who come to the UK seeking asylum, who possibly don’t have £1,750 in their back pocket. How will new arrivals be backed in the quarantine process?’
original source Visa and Immigration Updates
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