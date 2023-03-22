Shedding to infants, vaxed solutions, resting & responsibility of the awake | Dr. Northrup, Ep 68

Dr. Christiane Northrup in a special breakout episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, dedicating an entire episode to a viewer question about vaccinated grandparents being cautious about shedding around their grand babies, submitted during our LIVE OBGYNs SPEAK Panel discussion. As well as, what to do if you have been injected, putting on the Armor of God for this spiritual warfare, boundaries and rest for those that are awake.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
To receive a FREE audio excerpt from Dr. Northrup’s best-selling book, Dodging Energy Vampires titled “The Causes of Health” go to https://www.drnorthrup.com/newsletter/ and sign up for her free bi-weekly newsletter.
Watch the special OBGYNs Speak live event: https://rumble.com/v2c624e-obgyns-speak-first-obgyn-panel-breaking-their-silence-on-covid-shot-adverse.html?mref=p5bza&mc=dby19
Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/
Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom
Show less
CSID: 2ba17880d35a98d0
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.