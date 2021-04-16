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Fausi Spitting More Lies, Positive After The Shot And LASD Forcing The Shot On The Handicapped?
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50 views • April 16, 2021
Fausi is at it again in front of CONgress! Lies and more lies with never a single answer to the most direct questions! Meanwhile the cdc is admitting the depop shot will not stop people from getting the flu! Trust pfizer, moderna, j&j or astra? Well pfizer like the rest are felony corporations that have paid out billions so I think no.
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1382738615990620163?s=19
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/04/15/cdc-breakthrough-covid-19-cases/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21532766/
https://lasd.org/operation-homebound/
18 reasons I won't get the vaccine article:
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
Shocking video foootage:
https://www.newswars.com/shock-video-cops-force-vaccinate-special-needs-girls-in-statewide-operation-homebound-program/
Thumbnail Link:
https://redlineheadlines.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/hqdefault-6-1200x630.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1382738615990620163?s=19
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/04/15/cdc-breakthrough-covid-19-cases/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21532766/
https://lasd.org/operation-homebound/
18 reasons I won't get the vaccine article:
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
Shocking video foootage:
https://www.newswars.com/shock-video-cops-force-vaccinate-special-needs-girls-in-statewide-operation-homebound-program/
Thumbnail Link:
https://redlineheadlines.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/hqdefault-6-1200x630.jpg
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