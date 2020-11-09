© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FRAUD: "Infected" Mink Strewn in Streets as Denmark Plans to Kill Pets
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • November 09, 2020
Ice Age Farmer - 9 Nov 2020: As Danish politicians promise to kill off HOUSE PETS due to a new mutation of COVID-19, officials are killing millions of mink -- and you will NOT believe how they are disposing of these bodies infected with the "most dangerous pandemic ever." Christian exposes the lies of the technocrats in the Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.