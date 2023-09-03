The spirit of fear empowers the devil against Us As Humans

Do Not Comply. Freedoms and rights to live will increasingly be removed as you mask up etc in fear. Those who gain the world ends up dying and losing their soul.
Isaiah 30:1
King James Version Bible
Woe to the rebellious children, saith the Lord, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.