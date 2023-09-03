Create New Account
The spirit of fear empowers the devil against Us As Humans
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 13 hours ago

Do Not Comply. Freedoms and rights to live will increasingly be removed as you mask up etc in fear. Those who gain the world ends up dying and losing their soul.

Isaiah 30:1

King James Version Bible

Woe to the rebellious children, saith the Lord, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

