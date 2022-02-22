Trudeau Orders Violent Crackdown on Truck Drivers, Freezes Their Bank Accounts, and Euthanizes Their Pets

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02/19/2022 Tucker Carlson: Communist Government Justin Trudeau has declared martial law. He seized truckers’ private bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, he plans to steal truckers’ pets and euthanize them. And the CBC continues to target truckers’ donors with critical reporting. In the face of all this, the protesters remained in Ottawa. In response, Trudeau ordered a violent crackdown on them. Police continued to arrest Canadians and independent journalists for taking part in the protests. Canada’s democracy exists in name only.