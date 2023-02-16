Walter Veith & Martin Smith -Last Days,Time Of The End,Latter days, That Day, Is There A Difference?

In Episode 151 we study the difference between the references to the last day, latter days etc. in the Bible. The importance of knowing to which event or period the Bible is referring to, becomes vividly clear once you realise that you can apply totally wrong events to wrong periods. You can end up misapplying the prophecy completely and even end up not being ready for Jesus’ second advent. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

