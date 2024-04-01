Rybar Live - U.S., Easter and Trangenders
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «As for President Biden, this kind of action fits right in with the anti-Christian agenda promoted by his team of globalists and the undermining of the institution of faith»
