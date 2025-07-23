The Dr. Bryan Ardis Show | Thyroid Part 2: Hyperthyroidism Antidotes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis dives deep into hyperthyroidism, a condition affecting millions worldwide, characterized by an overactive thyroid gland that leads to symptoms like racing heart, anxiety, weight loss, and bulging eyes. Dr. Ardis explores the medical establishment’s perspective on hyperthyroidism, including common symptoms, conventional treatments like Tapazole and Propylthiouracil, and their side effects. Drawing from personal experiences, Dr Ardis highlights the risks of misprescribed medications and their impact on health.