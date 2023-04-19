Top 10 Best Handgun Cartridges: Matching the Tool to the Job

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

Share video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhRvsBQaNik

We get countless calls asking about what the best handgun caliber is. It's a common question that has been debated ad nauseum all over the Internet and everyone has their opinion as to what is the best. However, the truth is that you need to match the tool to the job, as you can't hammer in a nail very well with a screwdriver!

In this podcast, Chris and Dave discuss the top 10 best handgun cartridges on the market today. These are rounds that you should consider when buying your next handgun and your favorite ammo gurus tell you everything that is awesome about this top 10 list!

Read more here: https://ammo.com/best/best-handgun-caliber

#besthandgunammo

#ammo

#9mm