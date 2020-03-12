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The Rich Young Ruler and The Good Samaritan - Luke 9 and 10 (The Liberator #8)
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4 views • March 12, 2020
This exciting cartoon covers Luke 9:51 to Luke 10:37, which includes some classic teaching from Jesus like "The Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head", "Let the dead bury the dead" and "no one who puts his hand to the plough and looks back is fit for the Kingdom of Heaven". It also contains the passage about the Rich Young Ruler and the story of the Good Samaritan, all in vivid colour and brought into the context of modern life.
Christian Cartoons are a great way to learn more about what the Bible says. This channel exhibits cartoons and comics from different authors to help promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. It's great for the whole family!
Christian Cartoons are a great way to learn more about what the Bible says. This channel exhibits cartoons and comics from different authors to help promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. It's great for the whole family!
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