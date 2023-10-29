Katie Halper, Atheer Yacou: Censored & Harassed Palestinian Comedian Exposes Israel Apologists (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/00otAGdcP9Q?si=Kvga18sj8PSNyVnU



9 Oct 2023Watch the full conversation with Ali Abunimah, Nour Jaghama & Atheer Yacoub as they React to Israeli GENOCIDE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dn5yT1bkQ_E





Comedian Atheer Yacoub talks about her Palestinian heritage and the satire she is making to combat colonialism and racism.





Atheer has a half-hour special on Comedy Central Arabia and has been featured on AXSTV's Gotham Comedy Live. She has written for the Emmy award-winning channel BRIC TV on The Breakdown and Passport Control. She's also the co-creator of the sketch comedy show Muslim Girls DTF: Discuss Their Faith, which won many awards including Series Fest Best Independent Comedy Writing. She has been featured in numerous comedy festivals and tours domestically and internationally.





