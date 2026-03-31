“Keep getting scanned & they’ll eventually find something”

Video is a doctor speaking.

This is me speaking: Be very aware of the mindset you are interacting with…. “defensive medicine”. Dangerous stuff. Think for yourself.

This is the first time I’ve ever gotten confirmation that my theory is right, and always has been right Wow.

My theory: Ignore it and it’ll go away, or self correct.

I assume it’ll always work that way, at least for me… and at least up until, “the last time”… when I finally say, “yep, I shoulda had that checked out”, as I look down from above, at my lifeless body.

So it’s a good theory, until it’s not.

So far so good.