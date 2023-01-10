Jordan Peterson WILL NOT Back Down from Maoist Inquisition - His Questions for YOU at Home

Jordan Peterson recently issued a letter regarding the investigation by the professional Association of psychologists wishing to stripped him of his license in Canada, for his wrong think. His forceful response merits investigation, including the following questions for you to answer at home.





What makes you think that something similar won’t happen to you, or to someone you know and respect or even love?

What makes you think you are going to continue to be able to communicate honestly with your physicians, lawyers and psychologists (and representatives of many other regulated professions) if they are now so terrified of their regulatory boards that they can no longer tell you the truth?

What are your children going to be taught when all their teachers (that’s a regulated profession, too) are so afraid of the woke mob that they swallow all the ideological lies that are now required of pedagogues — regardless if they believe what they are saying?

Where are we going to be if we allow criticism of the public figures charged with the privilege of our governance to be grounds for the demolition of not only the critic’s reputation but their very livelihood?

How far are we willing to go down this road, without forthright resistance?





