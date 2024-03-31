Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COP 28 and CODEX ALIMENTARIUS
channel image
Patriots on Fire
106 Subscribers
27 views
Published 14 hours ago

https://danhappel.com/cop-28-and-codex-alimentarius/
After all, destroying western agriculture is such a small part of their overall plan to destroy humanity; who but a few western farming and ranching families could possibly care or make a fuss?

The global elite have every intention of following through with their dystopian plan to force humanity to dance to their radical socialist agenda and unchallenged authority.

They plan to micro-manage every aspect of our lives from cradle to grave through our food supply and absolute control of our physical environment.

In their world "sustainable" means "authoritarian".

The COP 28 Conference in Dubai UAE moved toward eliminating affordable and reliable energy and expanding control of food production.

The COP 28 Conference in Dubai was considered a bit of a flop by those globalist insiders that wanted guarantees of total control of all natural resources and food production by the year 2030, but watchdogs that attended were still quite alarmed by the outspoken support of communist central planning goals by American officials and the overall success of financial redistribution zealots.

Keywords
agenda 21sustainable developmentcodex alimentariusconnecting the dotscop 28

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket