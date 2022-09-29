"Psyence" – Mind Control Technologies

The evil cultic cabal, through the think tanks and agencies of The Conglomerate Empire, has developed numerous “psyence” methods of control. What are the plans, technologies, memes and modalities of mind control they employ to manipulate and subjugate humanity?
We need a process of betterment, awareness, healing and cooperation to stop evil from dominating the world and restore freedom and goodness. (https://AwareMore.com/Programs/notes.htm)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.