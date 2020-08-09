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Another Karen gets offended, this time in the UK, by a 'black' mermaid book, calling it racist, yawn
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91 views • August 09, 2020
#Karen #Loser #KatieWell #Tesco #Kent #UnitedKingdom #Racism #Mermaid #Usborne
Shopper Katie Well was shocked when she discovered the garment, which featured the words “her hair is too fluffy” next to a drawing of a black mermaid.
The T-shirt was inspired by the children’s book That’s Not My Mermaid - and Tesco has since vowed to never buy the design again.
Katie spotted the design when shopping in Kent this week, and was with her two daughters at the time.
She told Kent Live: “We were walking down the main middle aisle and we saw the set from a distance. I got excited because diversity in clothing is particularly rare.
“I read the text on the shirt and was really shocked. It’s not something any child should read on a t-shirt, and it perpetuates a stereotype – it’s racism."
Tesco has apologised for any offence caused, but has not committed to stopping sales of existing stock, it was reported.
That’s Not My Mermaid was written by Fiona Watt and illustrated by Rachel Wells, and is available to buy on Amazon and in bookshops.
It is part of Usbourne’s “touchy-feely” range, and children can run their fingers along some of the mermaids' features.
People have also raised the point that touching a black woman’s hair is also problematic, with numerous comment pieces being written about the issue.
Archived source: archive.ph/6PQDm
Youtube: youtu.be/0W6DpE7loW0
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vh5w0
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/14YqLiStMPd0/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/309a6aba-bb22-48e6-835c-1e9e3c82b849
Shopper Katie Well was shocked when she discovered the garment, which featured the words “her hair is too fluffy” next to a drawing of a black mermaid.
The T-shirt was inspired by the children’s book That’s Not My Mermaid - and Tesco has since vowed to never buy the design again.
Katie spotted the design when shopping in Kent this week, and was with her two daughters at the time.
She told Kent Live: “We were walking down the main middle aisle and we saw the set from a distance. I got excited because diversity in clothing is particularly rare.
“I read the text on the shirt and was really shocked. It’s not something any child should read on a t-shirt, and it perpetuates a stereotype – it’s racism."
Tesco has apologised for any offence caused, but has not committed to stopping sales of existing stock, it was reported.
That’s Not My Mermaid was written by Fiona Watt and illustrated by Rachel Wells, and is available to buy on Amazon and in bookshops.
It is part of Usbourne’s “touchy-feely” range, and children can run their fingers along some of the mermaids' features.
People have also raised the point that touching a black woman’s hair is also problematic, with numerous comment pieces being written about the issue.
Archived source: archive.ph/6PQDm
Youtube: youtu.be/0W6DpE7loW0
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vh5w0
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/14YqLiStMPd0/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/309a6aba-bb22-48e6-835c-1e9e3c82b849
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