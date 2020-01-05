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Switzerland is The Synagogue of Satan
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230 views • January 05, 2020
Switzerland is The Synagogue of Satan, do your homework! There are three things enslaving every man, woman and child on this planet. 1.] Bank for International Settlements (Basel, Switzerland) 2.] Bank of England (London, England) & 3.] Federal Reserve System (Washington, D.C.). Just view in the language of gematria the words Templars vs. Taxation (Same Words).
Follow Dr. Sean Hross and his lifelong research of the Swiss "Octagon" Army of Masonic Templars of the European Pharaohs.
The most important information you can know is your British Empire's Animal Farm "Birth Certificate" printed name decoded in the 13 key Masonic ciphers. Everyone is Kabbalah coded. The second is your blood type and that information is also encoded in your birth name. You say it's hard to believe..., well telling you it's a FACT.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Follow Dr. Sean Hross and his lifelong research of the Swiss "Octagon" Army of Masonic Templars of the European Pharaohs.
The most important information you can know is your British Empire's Animal Farm "Birth Certificate" printed name decoded in the 13 key Masonic ciphers. Everyone is Kabbalah coded. The second is your blood type and that information is also encoded in your birth name. You say it's hard to believe..., well telling you it's a FACT.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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