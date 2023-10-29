MAUI NOW ACAPULCO, GAZA, ACLU LGBTQ, NETANYAHU 1983, BORDER FLOOD, MAINE LOCKDOWN

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Weather Weapons in Acapulco after Maui, Gaza, Netanyahu explaining the difference between collateral damage and terrorism in 1983, Ted Nugent demonstrating his lack of understanding of most false flags, ACLU promoting the LGBTQ agenda plus much much more!
