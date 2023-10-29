Create New Account
MAUI NOW ACAPULCO, GAZA, ACLU LGBTQ, NETANYAHU 1983, BORDER FLOOD, MAINE LOCKDOWN
Gary King
Published 17 hours ago

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Weather Weapons in Acapulco after Maui, Gaza, Netanyahu explaining the difference between collateral damage and terrorism in 1983, Ted Nugent demonstrating his lack of understanding of most false flags, ACLU promoting the LGBTQ agenda plus much much more!

gazajim fetzergary kingmaui now acapulcoaclu lgbtqnetanyahu 1983border floodmaine lockdown

