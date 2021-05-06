No More Bites Tonight The Only Healthy Bedbug Cure For Your Home.

Bedbugs are an epidemic in the U.S.A. since DDT was outlawed in 1974. They have been going up 100% every since 1974 because of the poison treatments that are spreading the bugs. When a poison company treats that treatment has a smell and prevents the bedbug from feeding because they cannot detect the difference in your blood when you go into deep sleep. The bedbug can detect the difference in the smell of your blood and its smell when you go into a deep sleep which is slightly different, so slight that science cannot detect it but the bedbug can. So when a poison company treats your home besides being poisoned in your own bed, the bedbug just waits till the poison evaporates and then resumes biting again. If The smell persists over two weeks the bedbugs know there are people in the home but can't smell you sleeping so they start hitchhiking and infesting your friends and family's homes. They also go into hibernation and they hybernate from 6-18 months and come out again and start building up again. This why the infestations are going up 100% every year. Everytime a poison company treats a home they create more jobs for4 their companies. so although they know about my treatment they don't do it because of the desire for repeat business and selling long-term contracts.

No More Bites Tonight uses overwhelming force and stops the bites immediately and sanitizes the whole home eliminating all germs and molds. For Immediate Relief at 1/4 of the poison price Call Today and Sleep In Peace Tonight. 972-05-274-1933 I'm Timothy.