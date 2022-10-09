Standard Chartered Chief Economist Expects China’s Economic Growth To Fall Short of Target

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u5gf651
10/06/2022 Ding Shuang (Greater China & North Asia Chief Economist of Standard Chartered Bank): China’s GDP growth we forecast 3.3% for this year, still much lower than the target of 5.5%. But if the stringent COVID control measures stay in place. If I think the property market will continue to be corrupted, that is going to continue to make the recovery quite moderate