Practically surrounded, Avdiivka came under heavy fire by Russian artillery and rockets

Avdiivka came under heavy shelling of artillery and rockets and was nearly encircled within days under Russian fire. Mortar attacks from the 60th Separate Airborne Brigade damaged fortifications, equipment accumulations and deployment areas in the industrial area. Ukrainian journalists report significant successes of the Russian army and Ukrainian units suffering heavy losses.
Mirrored - TeleTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.