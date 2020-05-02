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Liberty Rises Amid Global Tyranny
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161 views • May 02, 2020
What unprecedented days to be alive. Liberty is rising as global tyranny takes over...laws have been changed that strip us of our civil liberties, but Jesus said on the contrary; “Who the Son sets free is free indeed.” It is not time to cower in the fear disseminated via the mainstream media. No. It is the hour to rise up in the Spirit of our God! Oh glory! Hallelujah!
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