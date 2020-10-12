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Sécession en masse ! - Alice
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32 views • October 12, 2020
29 sept. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8i-sMF7jXM
¿ Pourquoi Pas ? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOhBZTM4pD2-CniOMOiPtOA
Ma proclamation de Sécession
JE Suis un territoire absolument libre, inaliénable et sacré
Qui coupe ses derniers liens avec cette Société criminelle. Adieu !
À nous tous(tes), inondons le bureau d'Emmanuel de notre émancipation
Mon courrier et ma proclamation : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1z0bb7ULrZJ14SrU9OSAtcxPziEnrv4yPMuF0j4L-VKk/edit
One Nation et son Manifeste : https://onenation.xyz/fr/
Soutenir Pourquoi Pas : https://fr.tipeee.com/pourquoipasmoi
¿ Pourquoi Pas ? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOhBZTM4pD2-CniOMOiPtOA
Ma proclamation de Sécession
JE Suis un territoire absolument libre, inaliénable et sacré
Qui coupe ses derniers liens avec cette Société criminelle. Adieu !
À nous tous(tes), inondons le bureau d'Emmanuel de notre émancipation
Mon courrier et ma proclamation : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1z0bb7ULrZJ14SrU9OSAtcxPziEnrv4yPMuF0j4L-VKk/edit
One Nation et son Manifeste : https://onenation.xyz/fr/
Soutenir Pourquoi Pas : https://fr.tipeee.com/pourquoipasmoi
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