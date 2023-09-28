Create New Account
The Royal Family is a bond for eternity.
PRB Ministry
Published 16 hours ago

1Thess lesson #140. Believers will have family and friends reject them as they get closer to Christ. Jesus had HIS own family and friends ridicule HIM during HIS earthly ministry. We as serious Christians begin to have closer fellowship with other Believers and often more intimacy than our own family and childhood friends. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

