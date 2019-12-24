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Schwinn Meridian E Trike
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14 views • December 24, 2019
Fast blue Schwinn original ride to Lake Balboa Park. 1kw 48volt 15AH system. One note, to initiate turns be going no faster then 8MPH and arch your upper back in the direction of turning. Riding straight I recommend you keep this at no more then 18mph, gets hairy after that speed. Extra front and rear baskets were very helpful for shopping. Saved a lot of gas costs shopping with it. New range at 18mph was 26miles.
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