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Music - Drive My Car - MonaLisa Twins
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34 views • April 22, 2020
MonaLisa Twins Band. A new musical discovery for me. I though you'd like them too.
Here on stage, they do a Beatles song "Drive My Car". This song was on The Beatles 1965 Rubber Soul album.
Here on stage, they do a Beatles song "Drive My Car". This song was on The Beatles 1965 Rubber Soul album.
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