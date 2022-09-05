Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 27, 2022

Quo Vadis





Sep 1, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 30, 2022.





My daughter, thank you for welcoming me into your heart.





Humanity is descending into the abyss, my children have lost their reason, many confused priests will leave the Churches that are already emptying of faithful.





Oh! my daughter, everything is unfolding quickly.





Many should unite and fight, not with weapons, but with prayer, leading the flock to one Shepherd who is Jesus Christ.





I ask the rulers: go around the world to bring peace, otherwise a great war will suck you in.





By now, the times of the Great Monarch are preparing, who is completing his preparation for his entry, he will be clothed with the Holy Spirit and will bring peace in the time of antichrist and true Christian persecution.





Thank you my children for your prayers, because they dry my tears.





Many graces will come down today. Pray for the Church and for Russia.





The great serpent will advance, but I, the Immaculate Conception, will crush it.





Now I bless you in the name of the Holy Trinity, amen.





For several years, about a thousand pilgrims have come to Trevignano Romano every month to experience the encounter with Mary on their knees.





It all started on August 22, 2014.





Then the Italian couple Gisella and Gianni Cardia went to Mejuhgoria to pray over many difficult matters on the spot and thank them for the gift of marriage.





They brought from there a small statue of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, the prototype of which stands in Tihalijna.





After a while, strange things happen in the Cardia home.





Friends who come to them for prayer together experience healings of minor ailments.





On April 21, 2016, Gisella was praying alone in peace.





Suddenly she hears whispers.





“I thought Gianni was watching the TV.





After a while the voice became so clear that she had no doubt: Our Lady was there, ” Gisella tells us.





“My child, my daughter.





I am the Holy Virgin, do not be afraid.





I chose you because you are filled with love and hope, and they are the foundation of life”- these are the first words that Our Lady spoke to Gisella.





After a while, she assured Gisella that she would confirm her presence in their home.





And in fact: soon the statue brought from Mejuhgoria was flooded with bloody tears.





Tears also appeared in the image of Merciful Jesus hanging in the Cardia family room.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFoIZJIcY1Q