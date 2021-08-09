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IT'S TIME TO GET SERIOUS! YOUTUBE PULLED THIS VIDEO!
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90 views • August 09, 2021
Video credits to Pastor Nicholas
Even though this video does NOT talk about the deadly vaccine, the truth laid out in this video that shows they will soon go from enforcing a vaccine to enforcing Sunday Laws caused GOOGLE (aka YouTube) to delete it within hours of posting it online!
What's happening is WAY too obvious now! Christian prophecy is THAT accurate!
All links in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2021/08/05/its-time-to-get-serious-2/
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)
SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm
GROWING LIST OF VIDEOS THAT WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE:
https://remnantofgod.org/banned.htm
Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Even though this video does NOT talk about the deadly vaccine, the truth laid out in this video that shows they will soon go from enforcing a vaccine to enforcing Sunday Laws caused GOOGLE (aka YouTube) to delete it within hours of posting it online!
What's happening is WAY too obvious now! Christian prophecy is THAT accurate!
All links in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2021/08/05/its-time-to-get-serious-2/
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)
SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm
GROWING LIST OF VIDEOS THAT WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE:
https://remnantofgod.org/banned.htm
Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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