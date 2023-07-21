Create New Account
Putin Mocks 'Inferior' Western Weapons; Deems Ukraine's Counteroffensive 'Futile'
Russia Truth
Published Yesterday

President Putin has scorned Ukraine's counteroffensive, claiming it to be futile. Despite the Kyiv regime receiving extensive resources and Western aid, the efforts to reclaim territories have yielded no results. Putin emphasized that "colossal" resources and supplies of Western weapons, including tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles, and missiles, have not aided Ukraine's cause.

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

