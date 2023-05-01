Moms on a Mission | Education | Business | Entrepreneur | Family | Guest: Clay Clark

Today we are joined by a DJ turned businessman and business coach extraordinaire, author of numerous best selling books, husband and co-founder of five children and founder and host of the Reawaken America Tour, Clay Clark. Clay shares his business model and how he transitioned to adding another job to his many others promoting freedom around the nation with the Tour. He breaks down his roadmap to success, that he started at the age of 16, and how he grew his first, successful business into multiple ones! He explains how his intentionality breeds systems and balance throughout his relationship with the Lord, family and running multiple businesses.





www.timetofreeamerica.com





Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! https://a.co/d/fC73JJ8





Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century (Think and Grow Rich Series) https://a.co/d/9sYMy7a





How to Win Friends and Influence People https://a.co/d/es9CnL7





The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition (The Covey Habits Series) https://a.co/d/31u3YSf





Thrivetimeshow.com/millionaire





https://rumble.com/v1uqqg6-til-death-do-us-part-the-clay-clark-remix.html





Clay Clark’s Cell: 918-851-0102





www.momsonamission.net



