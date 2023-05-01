Moms on a Mission | Education | Business | Entrepreneur | Family | Guest: Clay Clark

Today we are joined by a DJ turned businessman and business coach extraordinaire, author of numerous best selling books, husband and co-founder of five children and founder and host of the Reawaken America Tour, Clay Clark. Clay shares his business model and how he transitioned to adding another job to his many others promoting freedom around the nation with the Tour. He breaks down his roadmap to success, that he started at the age of 16, and how he grew his first, successful business into multiple ones! He explains how his intentionality breeds systems and balance throughout his relationship with the Lord, family and running multiple businesses.
Links:
www.timetofreeamerica.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! https://a.co/d/fC73JJ8
Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century (Think and Grow Rich Series) https://a.co/d/9sYMy7a
How to Win Friends and Influence People https://a.co/d/es9CnL7
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition (The Covey Habits Series) https://a.co/d/31u3YSf
Thrivetimeshow.com/millionaire
https://rumble.com/v1uqqg6-til-death-do-us-part-the-clay-clark-remix.html
Clay Clark’s Cell: 918-851-0102
www.momsonamission.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.