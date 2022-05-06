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They're Dismantling Our Civilization
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63 views • May 06, 2022
Because We The People failed to rise up against the COVID-19 PSYOP and the worldwide political and economic takeover by the unelected elite, and the thirteen central banking families whom they work for, the collapse of civilization as we once knew it, is now imminent.
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