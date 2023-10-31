CURSED IS THE DAY WHEN THE (KM) GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE STOLE ALL TESLA TECHNOLOGY -- SCALAR WEAPONS - A SILENT GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE WEAPON FOR A QUIET WAR AGAINST LIFE ON EARTH -- DEB TAVARES

Over a hundred years ago Nikola Tesla called the powerful non-Hertzian energy (without frequencies) Scalar. A new era in Science was born. In the 1920’s Einstein referenced to these scalar energies and yet nearly a hundred years later their application is still undervalued and underused.

So what are Scalar Waves?



Scalar waves also referred to as Tesla Waves or Longitudinal Waves are capable of penetrating any solid object including Faraday Cages. A transmitter can be placed in a box of thick metal and a receiver outside of the box will still receive the scalar wave. Scalar waves are capable of passing through the earth from one side to another with no loss of field strength as Tesla showed in one of his experiments.



Traveling faster than the speed of light (superluminal), Scalar Waves are not electromagnetic but composed of pure zero point energy. They also have the potential to be used as a power source.



So Scalar Waves can be used for communication, energy, and other applications. Scalar Waves (longitudinal waves) do what Transverse waves cannot. They are fast, penetrating, connected, and can broadcast magnified power. Their potential is almost limitless. It is even said that it is the technology that Extra Terrestrials use!



Scalar Waves are a form of radio waves creating what is known as Longitudinal Wave Interference. Where two Scalar Waves meet, an energy bottle is created which disintegrates all matter within that bottle, producing what is in effect a miniature atomic explosion but without any resulting radiation.



