The more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19 says Charles Hoffe, MD
The more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19, Charles Hoffe, MD tells Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson on 15 Sep 2022. The full interview is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eV9SE3KknRAT/

Charles Hoffe, MD says (reworded):

COVID-19 data from Canada for June 2022 (the latest figures that he had seen) shows that approximately 85% of the population of Canada had gotten at least 2 doses of the vaccine.
But 92% of all COVID-19 deaths were in those who were fully vaccinated.
So this is a pandemic of the vaccinated, NOT the unvaccinated.
People who had gotten 3 or 4 doses of the vaccine made up 81% of all the COVID-19 deaths in Canada in June 2022 even though they only made up 34% of the population.
This is the clearest evidence that the more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19.
These vaccines are severely damaging the immune system.
The unvaccinated are the people who are going to survive this.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
