The more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19 says Charles Hoffe, MD

The more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19, Charles Hoffe, MD tells Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson on 15 Sep 2022. The full interview is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eV9SE3KknRAT/
Charles Hoffe, MD says (reworded):
COVID-19 data from Canada for June 2022 (the latest figures that he
had seen) shows that approximately 85% of the population of Canada had
gotten at least 2 doses of the vaccine.
But 92% of all COVID-19 deaths were in those who were fully vaccinated.
So this is a pandemic of the vaccinated, NOT the unvaccinated.
People who had gotten 3 or 4 doses of the vaccine made up 81% of all the COVID-19 deaths in Canada in June 2022 even though they only made up 34% of the population.
This is the clearest evidence that the more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19.
These vaccines are severely damaging the immune system.
The unvaccinated are the people who are going to survive this.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.