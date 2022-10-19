The more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19 says Charles Hoffe, MD

The more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19, Charles Hoffe, MD tells Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson on 15 Sep 2022. The full interview is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eV9SE3KknRAT/

Charles Hoffe, MD says (reworded):

COVID-19 data from Canada for June 2022 (the latest figures that he had seen) shows that approximately 85% of the population of Canada had gotten at least 2 doses of the vaccine.

But 92% of all COVID-19 deaths were in those who were fully vaccinated.

So this is a pandemic of the vaccinated, NOT the unvaccinated.

People who had gotten 3 or 4 doses of the vaccine made up 81% of all the COVID-19 deaths in Canada in June 2022 even though they only made up 34% of the population.

This is the clearest evidence that the more shots you get, the more likely you will die from COVID-19.

These vaccines are severely damaging the immune system.

The unvaccinated are the people who are going to survive this.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

