Mark Meadows: It’s Time To Hold CCP Accountable & Actually Take Action

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6/18/2021 Mark Meadows: It’s time that America holds CCP accountable and actually takes action. We need to get out of the World Health Organization and make transparency a condition. The other part of that is to cut off aid to China, make sure we have sanctions, hold them accountable until we get the transparency.