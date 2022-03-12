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Ed Calderon: México Has Become Proxy Battleground in New Cold War
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205 views • March 12, 2022
Former Mexican police officer and security specialist Ed Calderon discusses the drug war in México and how it's strategic location lends itself to continual interventions by the United States (e.g. Mexican presidents as CIA assets). He sees cartel power structures rising up in México and organizing themselves into federations, with some being funded by foreign governments (e.g. China, USA). He thinks America's influence is declining, especially in México, where China is making inroads (illegally mining iron ore). Lithium is playing an increasing factor. México has become a proxy battleground in the New Cold War. He doesn't think cartels will be classified as terrorists, though that's what they are by definition. We are living through one of the most violent presidencies. The true power in México is in the military, who runs policy at a deep level. He gives his thoughts on the culture war, expatriation, and how Americans are causing violence in México by bringing their drug habits with them. He gives his take on the Ukraine conflict and points out how during the first 72 hours of the Ukraine conflict, México still outperformed in terms of death. He leaves us with some tips on surviving the road ahead.
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About Ed Calderon
For over a decade Ed Calderon worked in the fields of counter-narcotics, organized crime investigation, and public safety in the northern border region of Mexico. During this period he also coordinated and worked executive protection details for high-level government officials and visiting dignitaries — often in some of the most dangerous parts of the country.
Ed Calderon's study into the indigenous Méxican criminal culture, from occult practices to endemic modus operandi have lead him to be recognized as one of the world’s preeminent researchers and trainers in the field of personal security that has come out of Mexico. Ed has had the privilege of sharing his expertise with members of federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI and BORTAC, Navy SEALS, Indonesian Kopaska, Mexican and United States intelligence service agents, and members of special forces groups from all over the world.
Currently, Ed travels North America doing security consulting and conducting seminars and private training courses in anti-abduction, escapology, unarmed combat, region-specific executive protection work, and unconventional-edged weapons work.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Ed's Manifesto https://www.edsmanifesto.com
Ed's Manifesto Instagram https://www.instagram.com/edsmanifesto_
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/edsmanifesto
Twitter https://twitter.com/eds_manifesto
Ed's Manifesto Telegram https://t.me/edsmanifestosgreenroom
Demoler Instagram https://www.instagram.com/demoler_
Demoler Telegram https://t.me/DEMOLERMX
About Ed Calderon
For over a decade Ed Calderon worked in the fields of counter-narcotics, organized crime investigation, and public safety in the northern border region of Mexico. During this period he also coordinated and worked executive protection details for high-level government officials and visiting dignitaries — often in some of the most dangerous parts of the country.
Ed Calderon's study into the indigenous Méxican criminal culture, from occult practices to endemic modus operandi have lead him to be recognized as one of the world’s preeminent researchers and trainers in the field of personal security that has come out of Mexico. Ed has had the privilege of sharing his expertise with members of federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI and BORTAC, Navy SEALS, Indonesian Kopaska, Mexican and United States intelligence service agents, and members of special forces groups from all over the world.
Currently, Ed travels North America doing security consulting and conducting seminars and private training courses in anti-abduction, escapology, unarmed combat, region-specific executive protection work, and unconventional-edged weapons work.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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