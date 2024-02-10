Higher Dimensional Extra Terrestrials & DNA Reprogramming - Geraldine Orozco Interview with James Bartley.

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/02/10/ets-and-dna-reprogramming/
Geraldine Orozco discusses her work as a DNA Reprogrammer which is a combination of Epigenetic Psychotherapy and a thorough understanding of the Life Force Pathways through the body in order to identify, transmute and heal the body and Soul
In Part 1 Geraldine describes her conscious experiences with higher dimensional ETs which led to a greater understanding of who she really is and the inherent power we have within us as a Species. She is very familiar with the malign influence of the Draco, Reptilians, Mantis Beings and the Greys.
In Part 2 Geraldine does a Deep Dive into aspects of her work.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.