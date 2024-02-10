Create New Account
Higher Dimensional Extra Terrestrials & DNA Reprogramming - Geraldine Orozco Interview with James Bartley.
The Cosmic Switchboard
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/02/10/ets-and-dna-reprogramming/

Geraldine Orozco discusses her work as a DNA Reprogrammer which is a combination of Epigenetic Psychotherapy and a thorough understanding of the Life Force Pathways through the body in order to identify, transmute and heal the body and Soul


In Part 1 Geraldine describes her conscious experiences with higher dimensional ETs which led to a greater understanding of who she really is and the inherent power we have within us as a Species. She is very familiar with the malign influence of the Draco, Reptilians, Mantis Beings and the Greys.


In Part 2 Geraldine does a Deep Dive into aspects of her work.

reptiliansgreysdracoextra terrestrialsdna reprogrammingjames bartleyhigher dimensional etsgeraldine orozcomantis beings

