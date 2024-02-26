Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

US AIR FORCE MEMBER SETS HIMSELF OF FIRE OUTSIDE ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON, SHOUTING FREE PALESTINE
US AIR FORCE MEMBER SETS HIMSELF OF FIRE OUTSIDE ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON FREE PALESTINE


Warning: Video contains disturbing images

A US airman has reportedly died after setting himself on fire in ‘an extreme act of protest’ against the Gaza war outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, according to a journalist, who is in contact with his family.


source,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iqxh5H7WL45s/?list=notifications&randomize=false



