NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/16/2023
The corruption in our government has continued for long enough. When evidence and a whistleblower or two come out against Hunter Biden, theIRS shut it all down, knowing they don't want to have the Biden family in trouble, but it may be a little to much too late. The whole Biden Crime family's Government is corrupt. and needs to be voted out of office. The sooner the better for America.
